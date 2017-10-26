Sky Police: Fighting Crime Drones - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sky Police: Fighting Crime Drones

Posted: 10/26/2017 15:22:00 -04:00

SALISBURY, Md.- Police departments across the nation are using drones as law enforcement tools to benefit their procedures. 

As the helpful ways grow stronger it has encouraged police departments on Delmarva to join in the path.  Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis is awaiting his office's drone any day now. 

"We're very excited about the use of a drone here in Wicomico County and honestly we should have done it sooner," Lewis said. 

Lewis says it will save taxpayers money, make operations more efficient for officers and provide judiciary evidence like never before. 

"It's going to be a tool that will save our taxpayers a tremendous amount of money and manpower and resources," Lewis said. 

But not everyone is on board with this new tool.  People like John Trivits of Laurel, Delaware say it's an invasion of privacy. 

"You're going to be constantly looking up now knowing that law enforcement has drones and has the capability to spy on you from above," Trivits said.  "It's just not fair."

Lewis says he hasn't experienced pushback from the decision to bring a drone to the squad yet, but is ready for when that day comes. 

"Certainly there are civil libertarians that might think it's an invasion of privacy, but we will accept, fully accept those judicial challenges when they come in our courts," Lewis said. 

While Wicomico County waits for their drone to arrive, there are other police agencies on Delmarva that are already successfully operating unmanned aircrafts. 

The Dover Police Department has three drones and three FAA certified operators.  Detective Ryan Schmid says drones provides safety to their officers. 

"Like anytime we have like a barricade or something I look, I don't look forward to those situations, but I look forward to being able to utilize this asset in those because it is safer to use this than to use somebody because these things are only a thousand bucks while our lives are invaluable," Schmid said. 

Dover Police say they've seen their drones help with a number of cases already.  They're able to provide real time images of fatal crashes as evidence to a jury, save time when performing searches that might have normally taken hours and saved their officers from harms way. 

