Salisbury Woman Arrested for Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Woman Arrested for Assault

Posted: 10/26/2017 17:03:00 -04:00 Updated:
Lasheena M. Purnell Lasheena M. Purnell

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman is behind bars on assault charges.

On Oct. 21, a deputy was called to a home in the 300 block of Craft Street and learned of an assault, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy learned that an argument started between a couple, and the girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Lasheena Purnell, allegedly attempted to choke the victim, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Purnell resisted arrest and attempted to pull away while making threats towards the deputy.

Purnell was ultimately taken into custody. She was charged with second degree assault and resisting arrest. She's being held in the detention center without bond. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Kenton Road Could Be Widened Under Long-Term DelDOT Plan

    Kenton Road Could Be Widened Under Long-Term DelDOT Plan

    10/26/2017 17:30:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:30:59 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- It may take years, but Kenton Road in Dover could soon have two southbound lanes for part of a 1.2-mile stretch and additional turn lanes along it.DelDOT announced this week that its preferred plan for improving Kenton Road, commonlyMore
    DOVER, Del. --- It may take years, but Kenton Road in Dover could soon have two southbound lanes for part of a 1.2-mile stretch and additional turn lanes along it.DelDOT announced this week that its preferred plan for improving Kenton Road, commonlyMore

  • Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

    Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

    10/26/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:18:38 GMT
    Bryan Wendell KingBryan Wendell King
    A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
    A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Downtown Revitalization Underway in Princess Anne

    Downtown Revitalization Underway in Princess Anne

    10/26/2017 17:05:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:05:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:05:23 GMT
    Town officials and businesses in Princess Anne are working to turn a sleepy, historic main street into a thriving downtown area.More
    Town officials and businesses in Princess Anne are working to turn a sleepy, historic main street into a thriving downtown area.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Police ID Man Struck, Killed on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach

    Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:002017-10-26 01:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:49:41 GMT
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore

  • Perdue Farms Brings New Product to North Salisbury Elementary Lunch Menu

    perdye

    10/25/2017 18:55:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:44:39 GMT
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More
    Students at North Salisbury Elementary School were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue visited their cafeteria to debut a new food product for the school's lunch menu.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices