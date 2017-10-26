Salisbury Woman Arrested for Assault

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman is behind bars on assault charges.

On Oct. 21, a deputy was called to a home in the 300 block of Craft Street and learned of an assault, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy learned that an argument started between a couple, and the girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Lasheena Purnell, allegedly attempted to choke the victim, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Purnell resisted arrest and attempted to pull away while making threats towards the deputy.

Purnell was ultimately taken into custody. She was charged with second degree assault and resisting arrest. She's being held in the detention center without bond.