Downtown Revitalization Underway in Princess Anne

Posted: 10/26/2017 17:05:00 -04:00 Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Town officials and businesses in Princess Anne are working to turn a sleepy, historic main street into a thriving downtown area.

In recent years, many businesses along Somerset Avenue have undergone renovations. 

Today, more businesses are undergoing facade improvements to make window displays look more attractive to customers. 

"These improvements will hopefully attract new business owners too and will help to kind of boost the presence of existing businesses and bring folks down here," said Main Street Princess Anne Manager Carrie Samis. 

In the near future, Princess Anne will welcome three new main street businesses.

Four apartments will also open their doors as well in the spring. 

It's a years-long revitalization effort funded by grants, private-public partnerships, and private investors.

While businesses along Main Street say that this revitalization work is necessary, they also say preserving the town's history is just as important.

"It's important to maintain the history because that's what the town is. The town is its history and if you change it too much, it's not going to be Princess Anne anymore," said Amanda Green, food and beverage manager at the Washington Inn.

Built during the 18th century, and relaunched last year after repairs, the Washington Inn is a standing reminder of the town's rich history.

Samis said this revitalization project will maintain the architectural integrity of the town. 

"Maintaining the character of the community is definitely important to all of us -- to the businesses, to the residents, to the folks who work for the town," said Samis. 

