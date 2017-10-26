Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Posted: 10/26/2017 17:17:00 -04:00 Updated:
Bryan Wendell King Bryan Wendell King

SALISBURY, Md.- A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan King I, of Seaford, was arrest Oct. 24 in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred in the 600 block of East Road.

According to the victim, she and her ex-boyfriend King got in an argument over the ending of their relationship. She said that King kicked her repeatedly and struck her in the face. Additionally, she said King threw her down on a bed and held a pillow over of her face in what she believed was an attempt to suffocate her, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, a deputy observed signs of injury to the woman that corroborated her account. 

Following his arrest, King was taken to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. He was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, first degree assault, second degree assault. Following an initial appearance, he was held without bond in the detention center. 

 

