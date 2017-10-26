Kenton Road Could Be Widened Under Long-Term DelDOT Plan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kenton Road Could Be Widened Under Long-Term DelDOT Plan

DOVER, Del. --- It may take years, but Kenton Road in Dover could soon have two southbound lanes for part of a 1.2-mile stretch and additional turn lanes along it.

DelDOT announced this week that its preferred plan for improving Kenton Road, commonly cited by many drivers as a cause of frustration over congestion and safety concerns, would include increasing the number of southbound lanes between College Road and State Route 8 and new right and left turn lanes at important intersections.

But the plan may not come to fruition for some time, said Jim Satterfield with DelDOT, who noted land acquisition needed for widening the roads and the removal or relocation of utility poles, fences, and other items could take some time.

"That's about a two-year process. We're not going to start construction until 2022," he said.

Mike Schepens of Dover, who lives in a development off Kenton Road, said he welcomes the changes but hopes they could come sooner, pointing to congestion and the number of traffic accidents on the road as a reason he and his wife are looking at selling their home.

"We have a three year-old we're scared to even let out of the yard because we're afraid he might get that close to the road," he said.

A Dover Fire Department station is located along Kenton Road, and Assistant Chief Mike O'Connor said firefighters sometimes have to deal with rush-hour congestion that adds a couple minutes to response times.

"If your house is on fire and you're trapped inside that could mean the difference between life and death," he said.

Satterfield said having two southbound lanes for part of Kenton Road would be used to accommodate an additional left-hand turn lane from Walker and College roads.

But Tiffany Bull of Dover, who lives in a community in an area close to the Greentree Shopping Center, thinks adding a lane will only add to traffic problems in the area.

"Some times drivers come down 50 miles per hour, some times they come down 60. miles per hour, so two lanes is just going to cause a lot more confusion."

 

