Bethany Beach Considering Canopy Ban

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Bethany Beach is considering restricting the use of shading devices such as tents, tarps and canopies, but first they want public input.

The town has issued an online survey to all property owners and residents asking for their opinion on possible restrictions or regulations.

"As you may be aware, many beach communities, including Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island, have passed ordinances prohibiting or otherwise regulating the use of these types of shading devices on their beaches," the survey introduction states. "Because of the proliferation of various shading devices and complaints about their use, and based on information gathered over the past summer, the Town Council is considering whether or not to limit the use of shading devices on Bethany Beach. "

Councilmember Rosemary Hardiman says they've already received hundreds of responses, and plan to gather input before any decision is made.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the beach," she says.

The survey is asking for all responses to be recorded before December 1st. Hardiman says after that they could move forward with a restriction, an all-out ban, or not move forward on the issue at all. She says they're also considering educating people on the issue rather than enforcing a ban.

"If we do something, the goal is we do it in plenty of time," she says. "So we can let the people who rent know, the people who live here know, and everybody know."

The survey can be found here.