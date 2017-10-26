Beach Replenishment Underway in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md--Bulldozers are invading the beach in Ocean City. It's all part of a beach replenishment project that's now underway. This project is vital in protecting the town of Ocean City.

"It's going to widen the beach, provide more space for sunbathers and what not, it's also going to help protect the shoreline," says site worker, Mark Summers.

The town of Ocean City says this 15-million dollar storm protection project is usually done every four years.

Robert March stood behind the beach fence as he recorded the replenishment project.

"This is outstanding to watch it be done, to see how it's done is amazing how that ship out there is pumping up the sand," says March.

The ship is called the Liberty. It's doing exactly what Mark said...pumping up sand from the ocean floor.

Even with the beach replenishment, some people believe the beach could erode.

"It's like anything in life, it's no guarantee it will work. It will depend on what mother nature hands us in the next few years," says beachgoer, Kevin Killelea.

Without this million dollar project, workers say Ocean City could be more susceptible to erosion. The waves could also cut into dunes, damaging Ocean City.

More sand on the beach, means more space for beachgoers...something the town of Ocean City say they look forward to.