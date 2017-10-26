Beach Replenishment Underway in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beach Replenishment Underway in Ocean City

Posted: 10/26/2017 18:25:00 -04:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md--Bulldozers are invading the beach in Ocean City.  It's all part of a beach replenishment project that's now underway. This project is vital in protecting the town of Ocean City. 

"It's going to widen the beach, provide more space for sunbathers and what not, it's also going to help protect the shoreline," says site worker, Mark Summers. 

The town of Ocean City says this 15-million dollar storm protection project is usually done every four years. 

Robert March stood behind the beach fence as he recorded the replenishment project. 

"This is outstanding to watch it be done, to see how it's done is amazing how that ship out there is pumping up the sand," says March. 

The ship is called the Liberty. It's doing exactly what Mark said...pumping up sand from the ocean floor. 

Even with the beach replenishment, some people believe the beach could erode. 

"It's like anything in life, it's no guarantee it will work. It will depend on what mother nature hands us in the next few years," says beachgoer, Kevin Killelea.

Without this million dollar project, workers say Ocean City could be more susceptible to erosion. The waves could also cut into dunes, damaging Ocean City. 

More sand on the beach, means more space for beachgoers...something the town of Ocean City say they look forward to. 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Police ID Man Struck, Killed on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach

    Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:002017-10-26 01:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:49:41 GMT
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore

  • Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

    Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

    10/26/2017 13:28:00 -04:002017-10-26 17:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:40:05 GMT
    The scene of Thursday's shooting in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)The scene of Thursday's shooting in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    Salisbury police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets.More
    Police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets in Salisbury, Md.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices