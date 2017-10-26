Mother, Inmate Son Face Prison Contraband Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mother, Inmate Son Face Prison Contraband Charges

Posted: 10/26/2017 18:40:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: CBS) (Photo: CBS)

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware officials say a Pennsylvania woman has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs to her son in prison.

Department of Correction officials say 57-year-old Donna S. Milam of Avondale was arrested Tuesday at Sussex Correctional Institution.

Thirty-five-year-old Marco Marin, who is being held at SCI awaiting trial on unrelated charges, also was arrested.

Officials say investigators obtained arrest warrants after Milam allegedly mailed an illegal substance to her son earlier this month, and that thet two planned to exchange contraband during a scheduled visit by Milan.

Officials say the incident involved suboxone, a drug used to treat people who are addicted to heroin or opioid painkillers.

Milam was taken into custody in lieu of $12,000 secured bail.

Marin was issued a $10,000 secured bail.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Police ID Man Struck, Killed on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach

    Rehoboth Car Crash Partially Closes Coastal Highway

    10/25/2017 21:07:00 -04:002017-10-26 01:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:49:41 GMT
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Delaware State Police say a 54-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.More

  • Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    Eastern Shore to Get its First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Salisbury

    10/25/2017 18:35:00 -04:002017-10-25 22:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:36:20 GMT
    Peninsula Alternative Health.Peninsula Alternative Health.
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore
    SALISBURY, Md. --- Peninsula Alternative Health is set to become the first medical marijuana dispensary on the Eastern Shore after receiving approval for its dispensary license this week.Peninsula Alternative Health CEO Anthony Darby said the dispensaryMore

  • Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

    Man Injured in Salisbury Shooting

    10/26/2017 13:28:00 -04:002017-10-26 17:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:40:05 GMT
    The scene of Thursday's shooting in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)The scene of Thursday's shooting in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
    Salisbury police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets.More
    Police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that happened in the area of East Church and Linwood streets in Salisbury, Md.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 5

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 5 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - Our final story focuses on a Delmarva man and his lifesaving recovery center. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices