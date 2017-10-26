Beetle Devastating Mid-Shore County Trees and Ecosystem - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beetle Devastating Mid-Shore County Trees and Ecosystem

Posted: 10/26/2017 19:37:00 -04:00
Courtesy: David Showalter & Michael Falk Courtesy: David Showalter & Michael Falk


CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The beautiful metallic green color on the emerald ash borer can be quite deceiving.

The small beetle, originally from Asia, has spread country-wide and it's killing millions of ash trees faster than people can keep up with.

Inspecting trees, you'll find Colleen Kenney of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

She says the beetle came to Delmarva about two years ago.

Since then, some forested areas along the midshore have seen the beetle takeover and leave behind barren and dead trees.

Kenny says the first sign of the beetle comes from woodpeckers trying to eat the larvae. The larvae also create worm-like grooves inside the trees - a sign of imminent death for the tree.

"It's pretty bad. It's about the most destructive forest pest we've had in history," Kenny said.

Tree companies have been trying to stop the beetle from more destruction.

"Multiple times a week. It's getting more frequent," said Zach Richardson of Bartlett Tree Expert.

Richardson says the amount of calls they're getting from homeowners isn't a good sign.

"The problem's bad right now. Any ash trees left untreated, they will attack at some point and die," Richardson said.

Richardson also says they've been injecting trees with insecticides and cutting down those already dead.

But Kenny says, even with all that, it's impossible to stop the problem spread further.

"We're seeing mortality within one to three years, so it's killing them pretty quickly," Kenn said.

A beetle so pretty - leaving so much destruction behind.

 

 

 

 

 

