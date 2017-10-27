Oak Ridge Baptist Brings Race to the Altar

SALISBURY, Md.- Oak Ridge Baptist Church hosted a community forum Thursday night to discuss race relations.

Lead Pastor Brian Moss says it's an issue that is at a fever pitch right now in our country.

"It's a sin for the church to turn its back on the culture and not address these issues," Moss said.

Moss has been teaching a sermon series called "Look Dude, You're Skewed." The series discusses issues affecting our culture with a biblical focus. Issues like sexuality, race and entitlement. Moss said race needed extra community attention.

Guest Speaker Dr. Kevin Smith is the executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland and Delaware. He says connotations have been skewed over time and people need to recognize the different walks of live we've had.

"It's not like one white experience. People have many, many different experiences," Dr. Smith said. "There's not like one black experience so when we just kind of categorize ourselves as some of these big categories and use that as a divisive tool, we miss out on getting to know people."

Oak Ridge Baptist Church will continue their series this Sunday. Services are held at 9 and 10 a.m. and noon in Salisbury.