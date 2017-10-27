Three Car Crash Closed Rt. 50 in Berlin

BERLIN, Md. -- Maryland State Police said Route 50 was closed Thursday night following an accident that involved two trucks and a farm vehicle.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Route 50 just before Route 90 in Berlin. According to police, the combine, or farm vehicle, was traveling slowly on Route 50 westbound when a Dodge truck hit the back of the combine and caught on fire. The combine then swerved into another lane, hitting a GMC truck.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to PRMC with unknown injuries and the drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured, police said.

Maryland State Police said the investigation is ongoing.