Md. Democrats, GOP Governor, Sparring Over Sick Leave - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Democrats, GOP Governor, Sparring Over Sick Leave

Posted: 10/27/2017 03:56:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Democrats on Thursday criticized Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's task force on paid sick leave for a lack of open meetings, but the governor's office said it has been reaching out to small-business owners and employees and will have a report in December.

The issue of enacting a law to require earned sick leave in Maryland has been a major point of contention between the Democratic-led Legislature and the Republican governor. It continues to be a heated political issue as the governor and members of the General Assembly head into an election year in 2018.

Kathleen Matthews, the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, held a conference call Thursday with sponsors of a bill Hogan vetoed in May. Matthews said she was filing an open meeting complaint with the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board to understand why meetings of the governor's task force haven't been publicized or whether they are meeting at all. Hogan announced the task force after he vetoed the bill, saying he supported paid sick leave but opposed provisions in the measure for being too hard on small businesses.

Democrats say he's just posturing.

"This is just another act in his smoke-and-mirrors campaign where he can try and seem like he generally supports sick leave without actually doing anything at all," said Del. Luke Clippinger, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored the bill.

But Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said the administration has heard from more than 1,000 small-business owners and employees. Mayer said Kelly Schulz, the secretary for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, has been meeting with small-business owners personally, rather than holding meetings in Annapolis.

"We did it that way so Secretary Schulz could have one-on-one meetings with people, so people could be free to discuss how they really feel about a really sensitive issue that has been unfortunately overtly politicized," Mayer said.

Mayer also criticized Democrats for "trying to score political points, rather than reach compromise and negotiate with the administration."

"Why else would they engage the Maryland Democratic Party?" Mayer said.

Democrats countered that the Hogan administration hasn't made any effort at compromise on an issue that has been debated for years in Annapolis.

"I've been amazed by this whole entire lack of participation with the governor's people on this very, very important issue," said Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton, a Charles County Democrat who chairs the Senate committee that passed the bill.

The measure vetoed by the governor would require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide five days of earned paid sick leave. Democrats say a veto override will be a priority next year. The General Assembly passed the bill with enough votes to override the veto next year, if everyone who voted for it supports the override.

Hogan submitted his own proposal last year that would have required companies with more than 50 employees to provide paid sick leave. The proposal also encouraged small businesses to offer paid sick leave by providing tax incentives to offset those benefits. While he opposes the bill passed by lawmakers, the governor says he's still open to supporting an alternative paid sick leave law.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Md. Democrats, GOP Governor, Sparring Over Sick Leave

    Md. Democrats, GOP Governor, Sparring Over Sick Leave

    10/27/2017 03:56:00 -04:002017-10-27 07:56:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 3:56 AM EDT2017-10-27 07:56:43 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Maryland Democrats are criticizing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's task force on paid sick leave for either failing to hold open meetings or not meeting at all.More
    Maryland Democrats are criticizing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's task force on paid sick leave for either failing to hold open meetings or not meeting at all.More

  • Three Car Crash Closed RT 50 in Berlin

    Three Car Crash Closed Rt. 50 in Berlin

    10/27/2017 00:49:00 -04:002017-10-27 04:49:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:51:34 GMT
    Maryland State Police said Route 50 was closed Thursday night following an accident that involved two trucks and a farm vehicle.More
    Maryland State Police said Route 50 was closed Thursday night following an accident that involved two trucks and a farm vehicle.More

  • Oak Ridge Baptist Brings Race to the Altar

    Oak Ridge Baptist Brings Race to the Altar

    10/27/2017 00:02:00 -04:002017-10-27 04:02:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:02:49 GMT
    Oak Ridge Baptist Church in SalisburyOak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury
    SALISBURY, Md.- Oak Ridge Baptist Church hosted a community forum Thursday night to discuss race relations. Lead Pastor Brian Moss says it's an issue that is at a fever pitch right now in our country."It's a sin for the church to turn its back on thMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- Oak Ridge Baptist Church hosted a community forum Thursday night to discuss race relations. Lead Pastor Brian Moss says it's an issue that is at a fever pitch right now in our country."It's a sin for the church to turn its back on thMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

    Seaford Man Charged With Attempted Murder

    10/26/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-10-26 21:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:18:38 GMT
    Bryan Wendell KingBryan Wendell King
    A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
    A Seaford man is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Three Car Crash Closed RT 50 in Berlin

    Three Car Crash Closed Rt. 50 in Berlin

    10/27/2017 00:49:00 -04:002017-10-27 04:49:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:51:34 GMT
    Maryland State Police said Route 50 was closed Thursday night following an accident that involved two trucks and a farm vehicle.More
    Maryland State Police said Route 50 was closed Thursday night following an accident that involved two trucks and a farm vehicle.More

  • Mother, Inmate Son Face Prison Contraband Charges

    Mother, Inmate Son Face Prison Contraband Charges

    10/26/2017 18:40:00 -04:002017-10-26 22:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-10-26 22:40:19 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    Delaware officials say a Pennsylvania woman has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs to her son in prison.More
    Delaware officials say a Pennsylvania woman has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs to her son in prison.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Beach Replenishment Underway in Ocean City

    Beach Replenishment Underway in Ocean City

    Bulldozers are invading the beach in Ocean City.  It's all part of a beach replenishment project that's now underway. This project is vital in protecting the town of Ocean City.

    More

    Bulldozers are invading the beach in Ocean City.  It's all part of a beach replenishment project that's now underway. This project is vital in protecting the town of Ocean City.

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 3

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 3 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We introduce you to Charlie Honaker who has battled drug addiction for a long time. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

  • Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis, Part 1

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More

    Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices