Salisbury Zoo to Welcome Another Andean Bear - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Zoo to Welcome Another Andean Bear

Posted: 10/27/2017 08:16:00 -04:00 Updated:
Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day, right, and Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland, left, announced Thursday that the zoo is getting ready to welcome another Andean bear. (Photo: WBOC) Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day, right, and Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland, left, announced Thursday that the zoo is getting ready to welcome another Andean bear. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is getting ready to welcome another Andean bear, city officials announced Thursday.

Pinocchio is a male rescue bear living in Ecuador. Zookeepers are hoping Pinocchio will be able to mate with Chaska, the female Andean bear that is currently at the zoo. 

"This a huge undertaking for a zoo our size," said Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland. "Being able to bring in new genetic material, to bolster that population, is a dramatic and positive step and for us to be able to do that is really heartening."

Andean bears have been a part of the Salisbury Zoo since 1974. Next week, zookeepers plan to head to Ecuador to pick up Pinocchio and bring him to his new home in Salisbury.

Salisbury Zoo officials are hoping their new bear Pinocchio will be able to mate with Chaska, pictured here, the female Andean bear that is currently at the zoo.  (Photo: WBOC)

 

 

