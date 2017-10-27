Police Investigate Robbery at Dover Nightclub

A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred following a minor car accident in the parking lot of Allure Night Club in Dover.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday. As the man and woman involved were exchanging insurance information, two men approached the passenger side of the man's car.

The two men saw a handgun on the front passenger seat, that was legally owned by the man. One of them punched the man in the face, while the other stole the gun, police said.

This is the same nightclub where a shooting occurred earlier this month, WBOC previously reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.