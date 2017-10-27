Two People Arrested in Salisbury VFW Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- Police say they have identified and arrested two people in connection with a shooting that occurred at a VFW post at 821 W. Main St. in Salisbury.

Through investigation, Salisbury detectives were able to identify the shooting suspect as 35-year-old Jerry Donzeil Hamilton of Elizabeth, N.J.

Also through the investigation, 35-year-old Latasha Battle of Irvington, N.J. was identified to be an accessory to the shooting incident, police said.

Once the suspects were identified, arrest warrants were obtained, and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service, they were arrested in New Jersey on Oct. 25. They'll be held there until they can be extradited to Maryland where Hamilton will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use: felony: violent crime, handgun on person and reckless endangerment. Battle will be charged with accessory after statute.

The victim in the Oct. 21, shooting , a 33-year-old man, remains at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment. He said he did not know Hamilton or Battle.