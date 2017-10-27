Apple Drugs Offers Medicare Mentors

FRUITLAND, Md.- Apple Drugs in Fruitland is offering help to those who are looking to change their prescription plans.

The locally-owned pharmacy said the window of opportunity to change plans doesn't last long.

Lou Jones of Princess Anne, Md. said he goes to Apple Drugs frequently and picking up prescriptions has become quite costly.

"Between my wife and I... We spend a considerable amount of money on our prescriptions. My wife has a lung problem and the inhalers and stuff can be quite expensive," Jones said.

That's why Jones went to Apple Drugs, to learn more about his options and how he can save money.

"Where I get my things from is the Baltimore County Police Department, I'm retired, and they send the brochures out and everything. So, you sit down and you try to read it and it's still confusing. You have to sit down with someone who knows what they're doing knows the insurance programs," Jones said.

Jeff Sherr, owner of Apple Drugs, said it is common for people to get confused when it comes to switching their prescription plans.

"They don't know what's out there and what's available for them. And this is something that's absolutely free.. to be able to make an appointment and sit down and have a review done and find out what's best for them," Sherr said.

One pharmacist at Apple Drugs ended up saving a customer nearly $4,000 last week by switching plans.

Open enrollment lasts until Dec. 7.