Milford Police Looking for Suspect in Wawa Robbery

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department is looking for help in identifying a robbery suspect who stole money from a Wawa.

The incident happened on Oct. 15th at the Wawa store located on North DuPont Blvd. The police department's Criminal Investigations Division said the suspect entered the store, demanded money from the register, and ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Milford Police said the suspect is a black male approximately 6’02” and described as thin built. They also said he was wearing a blue Dover Senators hooded sweatshirt, gray Dover Senators sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Milford Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.333.