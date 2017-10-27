Descendants Happy to See Smyrna Soldier Killed in WWII Finally Recognized

U.S. Sen. Carper delivers medals to the family of Pfc. James Davis, Jr., who was killed in World War II. (Courtesy: U.S. Sen. Tom Carper's Office)

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del. --- The descendants of a soldier from Smyrna who was killed in World War II were happy to see him posthumously awarded medals on Monday, decades after he died in battle supporting the Allies' mission in Normandy.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) presented the family of Pfc. James Davis, Jr. of Smyrna with medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, in recognition of Davis’ service in the United States Army.

Davis’ son, James Davis, III, was just two years old when his father died in action. He and Davis' granddaughter, Tina Ford, contacted Carper’s office to obtain copies of his father’s military records. That request, according to Carper's office, lead to the discovery that Davis was eligible for several medals.

"He gave his life for those medals for being a hero and saving somebody else's life in battle," he said.

The records show that PFC Davis served with Company E, 2nd Battalion, 358th Infantry Regiment, 90th Infancy Division in support of the Allied Forces’ drive through Normandy, France. He died on July 5, 1944.