Narcan Available in Walgreens Pharmacies

Bulldozers are invading the beach in Ocean City. It's all part of a beach replenishment project that's now underway. This project is vital in protecting the town of Ocean City.More
Part 1 of 'Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis' - We begin with two stories of addiction and heartbreak. Program note: the Hooked Call Center hotline is now closed but for 24/7 assistance, including referrals to local treatment centers - call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.More
The Town of Bethany Beach is considering restricting the use of shading devices such as tents, tarps and canopies, but first they want public input.
The town has issued an online survey to all property owners and residents asking for their opinion on possible restrictions or regulations.More
