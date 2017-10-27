Narcan Available in Walgreens Pharmacies

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The holy grail when it comes to treating opioid overdoses comes in a white and pink box. Narcan is now being sold over the counter at Walgreens pharmacies across the nation.

A move some say will lead to more opioid abuse.

"I don't think it should be over the counter. I don't think it should be by prescription. I think it should be first responders and emergency room use only," said Cambridge resident, Onnie Duvall.

But others say making the drug easily available will save lives.

"I think the small risk of that sort of abuse of making this Narcan publicly available is is far outweighed by the public benefit," said Curt Rich from Secretary.

WBOC went inside the Walgreens in Cambridge on Friday and learned getting Narcan wasn't so simple.

The box comes in a two dose nasal spray and while it may be "over the counter," you'll still have to talk with a pharmacist and get the Narcan from them.

It's a few more complicated steps but steps Charlene Jones of the Dorchester County Health Department says will help.

"If you're in a situation where you do have Narcan and you have an opportunity to save a life, I think someone would feel helpful in that manner as opposed to being in a situation where they can't do anything," Jones said.