Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Two people were found guilty today by a Superior Court jury for their involvement in a large drug distribution network in Sussex County.

According to reports, Brandon Ways, 28, of Smyrna and Angeline Metelus, 22, of Bridgeville, were arrested in Nov. of 2016 after police seized over 78,000 bags of heroin. The lengthy investigation was led by Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, along with the help of the Seaford Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as others.

Deputy Attorney General Haley King secured the guilty verdicts of Ways and Metelus today. They will be sentenced in December by a Superior Court judge, according to reports.