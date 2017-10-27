Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring

Posted: 10/27/2017 22:22:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Two people were found guilty today by a Superior Court jury for their involvement in a large drug distribution network in Sussex County.

According to reports, Brandon Ways, 28, of Smyrna and Angeline Metelus, 22, of Bridgeville, were arrested in Nov. of 2016 after police seized over 78,000 bags of heroin. The lengthy investigation was led by Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, along with the help of the Seaford Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as others.

Deputy Attorney General Haley King secured the guilty verdicts of Ways and Metelus today. They will be sentenced in December by a Superior Court judge, according to reports.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring

    Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring

    10/27/2017 22:22:00 -04:002017-10-28 02:22:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-10-28 02:22:00 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Two people were found guilty today by a Superior Court jury for their involvement in a large drug distribution network in Sussex County.More
    Two people were found guilty today by a Superior Court jury for their involvement in a large drug distribution network in Sussex County.More

  • Narcan Available in Walgreens Pharmacies

    Narcan Available in Walgreens Pharmacies

    10/27/2017 18:47:00 -04:002017-10-27 22:47:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:47:58 GMT
    The holy grail when it comes to treating opioid overdoses comes in a white and pink box.More
    The holy grail when it comes to treating opioid overdoses comes in a white and pink box.More

  • Delaware Eyes Improved Literacy Rates in Low-Income Areas

    Delaware Eyes Improved Literacy Rates in Low-Income Areas

    10/27/2017 18:06:00 -04:002017-10-27 22:06:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:07:25 GMT
    Students at Fairview Elementary School in Dover participate in a reading exercise.Students at Fairview Elementary School in Dover participate in a reading exercise.
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware has launched a campaign with the aim of improving literacy rates across the state.The state Department of Education and the United Way of Delaware launched the Delaware Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, which aims to improveMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware has launched a campaign with the aim of improving literacy rates across the state.The state Department of Education and the United Way of Delaware launched the Delaware Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, which aims to improveMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mysterious Russian Compound on Eastern Shore Awaits Fate

    Mysterious Russian Compound on Eastern Shore Awaits Fate

    10/27/2017 15:10:00 -04:002017-10-27 19:10:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-10-27 19:10:45 GMT
    Russia's luxurious "dacha" on Maryland's Eastern Shore sits eerily empty and waiting, a casualty of the diplomatic row with the United States that flared after it became clear the Russians meddled extensively with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.More
    Russia's luxurious "dacha" on Maryland's Eastern Shore sits eerily empty and waiting, a casualty of the diplomatic row with the United States that flared after it became clear the Russians meddled extensively with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.More

  • Police Investigate Robbery at Dover Nightclub

    Police Investigate Robbery at Dover Nightclub

    10/27/2017 11:46:00 -04:002017-10-27 15:46:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-10-27 15:48:53 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred following a minor car accident in the parking lot of Allure Night Club in Dover.More
    The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred following a minor car accident in the parking lot of Allure Night Club in Dover.More

  • Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring

    Two Found Guilty in Sussex County Drug Ring

    10/27/2017 22:22:00 -04:002017-10-28 02:22:00 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-10-28 02:22:00 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Two people were found guilty today by a Superior Court jury for their involvement in a large drug distribution network in Sussex County.More
    Two people were found guilty today by a Superior Court jury for their involvement in a large drug distribution network in Sussex County.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Old Crisfield Cutlery Plant Could Get New Life

    Old Crisfield Cutlery Plant Could Get New Life

    For nearly 50 years, Carvel Hall in Crisfield was known for cranking out cutlery, most notably, steak knives.  That all changed when manufacturing and retail operations ceased in the early 2000s, leaving dozens of workers without a job.

    Investment and consulting firm Spangler Strategic Advisors is proposing a plan that would bring the old factory back to life, not as a knife manufacturer, but as a multi-tenant light industrial facility

    More

    For nearly 50 years, Carvel Hall in Crisfield was known for cranking out cutlery, most notably, steak knives.  That all changed when manufacturing and retail operations ceased in the early 2000s, leaving dozens of workers without a job.

    Investment and consulting firm Spangler Strategic Advisors is proposing a plan that would bring the old factory back to life, not as a knife manufacturer, but as a multi-tenant light industrial facility

    More

  • Narcan Available in Walgreens Pharmacies

    Narcan Available in Walgreens Pharmacies

    The holy grail when it comes to treating opioid overdoses comes in a white and pink box. Narcan is now being sold over the counter at Walgreens pharmacies across the nation.

    A move some say will lead to more opioid abuse.

    More

    The holy grail when it comes to treating opioid overdoses comes in a white and pink box. Narcan is now being sold over the counter at Walgreens pharmacies across the nation.

    A move some say will lead to more opioid abuse.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices