National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Held Saturday

Police departments across Delmarva are set to provide people with a safe way to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications.

The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their prescriptions to sanctioned drop off boxes to ensure proper disposal. Officials say the program helps protect the environment, keep drugs away from children and prevent overdoses.

In order to be dropped off, pills must be contained, such as in bottles, boxes or a zip lock bags. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Needles, aerosoles or biohazardous materials are not allowed to be deposited, nor are medical equipment, batteries or syringes. Drop offs can be anonymous.

A list of Maryland drop off locations on the Eastern Shore are below. Delaware drop off locations are in the included PDF. The DEA's website does not list any drop off locations in Accomack County.

MARYLAND STATE POLICE, BERLIN BARRACK: 9758 OCEAN GATEWAY BERLIN, MD.

MARYLAND STATE POLICE, CENTREVILLE BARRACK: 311 SAFETY DRIVE CENTREVILLE, MD.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: 505 RAILROAD AVENUE CENTREVILLE, MD.

MARYLAND STATE POLICE, EASTON BARRACK: 7053 OCEAN GATEWAY EASTON, MD.

MARYLAND STATE POLICE, PRINCESS ANNE BARRACK: 30581 PERRY ROAD PRINCESS ANNE, MD.

MARYLAND NATURAL RESOURCES POLICE, HILLSBORO OFFICE: 3001 STARR ROAD QUEEN ANNE, MD.

MARYLAND STATE POLICE, SALISBURY BARRACK: 2765 NORTH SALISBURY BLVD SALISBURY, MD.