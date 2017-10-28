Chesapeake Bay Water Improving, According to Non-Profit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Chesapeake Bay Water Improving, According to Non-Profit

Posted: 10/28/2017 08:08:00 -04:00
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - A nonprofit advocacy group says efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay are paying off.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that fewer water samples are showing the presence of so-called "dead zones" in the bay that can't support aquatic life. Scientists recently reported that 13 percent of the bay's waters on average showed dangerously low levels of oxygen. In 1985, the average was nearly 19 percent.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation credits the decline in dead zones to federal regulations that limit the amount of pollution that can flow into the bay. Beth McGee, the foundation's director of science and agricultural policy, cautioned in a statement that "more needs to be done to achieve a bay that is healthy for all living creatures."

