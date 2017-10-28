Seaford Crash Injures Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATE: Man In Critical Condition After Seaford Crash

Posted: 10/28/2017 22:41:00 -04:00 Updated:

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police continue to investigate a serious crash that closed parts of Route 13 for three hours.

The accident happened around 12:00 pm Saturday when a 29 year-old Laurel man driving in the southbound lanes of Route 13 swerved left, colliding into a car of a 60 year-old driver from Maryland. Police say the 60-year-old man's car went into the median, and the driver wasn't hurt, but the Laurel man's car barrel rolled across the northbound lanes of Route 13. 

That driver was properly restrained and was initially transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital before being airlifted by Lifenet to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say it's unclear at this time whether the driver was impaired. Police have not identified either man in that crash. 

 

