Easton Police Respond to Econo Lodge for Violent Fight

EASTON, Md. - Easton police say an early morning fight at a local hotel left one man with injuries to his head.

Police say they were called to the Econo Lodge on Route 50 for a reported assault. Once on scene, they say Stephen Daniel Davis was found with a laceration to his head. Davis told police he was staying in the hotel with another man, Donald Lee Dawson.

Davis said the two began arguing and the fight physically escalated. Davis said at one point, Dawson pushed him to the floor and began to punch and kick him about the head. Paramedics were called to treat Davis, but he refused.

The Easton Police Department says they referred Davis to the Talbot County Court Commissioners Office. Police are classifying the incident as 2nd degree assault. 

