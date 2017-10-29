Drunk Driver Hits Maryland State Police Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drunk Driver Hits Maryland State Police Car

Posted: 10/29/2017 07:31:00 -04:00

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police is asking drivers to be safe after a drunk driver hit a state trooper's vehicle this weekend.

Police say Trooper Shane Hansley was conducting a drunk driving investigation at Route 3:13 and Bridgetown Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Hansley was out of his car when a black Nissan passenger vehicle struck his car, damaging the driver side mirror. The car continued driving away after hitting the trooper's car. Hansley was not hurt.

A short time later, police say they found the car in question, driven by 56-year-old Ronnie Neal Smith of Camden Wyoming Delaware. Smith apparently showed signs of impairment, and police arrested him for DUI. They also cited Smith for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, and issued numerous traffic violations including driving with a suspended license.

Police say Smith was held on $10,000 bond. His arrest is the 364th DUI arrest in the Maryland State Police's Easton Barrack this year. Police are investigating the incident and say anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-819-4747.

