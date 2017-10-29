Bill Clinton Visits Maryland This Week

Baltimore, Md. (AP) - Former President Bill Clinton will be visiting Maryland this week for two events. Clinton will give opening remarks and moderate a panel at an opioid summit Monday at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports he is scheduled to attend an event at the Sollers Point Library in Dundalk. Clinton's schedule posted on the Clinton Foundation website indicates he will be helping dedicate the installation of educational panels related to an early childhood development campaign.

Library officials say that event will take place Monday afternoon.