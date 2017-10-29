Troopers Investigate Double Stabbing in Greenwood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Investigate Double Stabbing in Greenwood

Posted: 10/29/2017 16:32:00 -04:00
Greenwood, De.- Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating a double stabbing that occurred at a residence in Greenwood early this morning.

The initial investigation began on Sunday around 2:30 a.m., when troopers were called to the 5800 block on Druccs Way in Greenwood, for a reported stabbing. When they got to the scene, police found a  20-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper torso.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he is currently admitted with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. 

While on scene, troopers later found out a second 20-year-old male victim was also taken to a separate hospital.  The second victim suffered a stab wound to his lower torso and is currently admitted with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that there was a large outdoor party with over 150 people present.  Police say a large fight started, which is when the two victims were stabbed.  This incident remains under investigation and information is still being gathered in attempts to determine if suspects can be identified.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective Keith McCabe at 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

