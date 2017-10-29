Troopers Investigate Double Stabbing in Greenwood

Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating a double stabbing that occurred at a residence in Greenwood at 2:30 this morning. Troopers were called to the 5800 block on Druccs Way in Greenwood, for a reported stabbing. When they got to the scene, police found a 20-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper torso.While on scene, troopers later found out a second 20-year-old male victim.More
Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating a double stabbing that occurred at a residence in Greenwood at 2:30 this morning. Troopers were called to the 5800 block on Druccs Way in Greenwood, for a reported stabbing. When they got to the scene, police found a 20-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper torso.While on scene, troopers later found out a second 20-year-old male victim.More
Two separate crashes in Georgetown Saturday involved children on bicycles. A three-year-old boy was struck by a Honda CRV on East Pine Street around 1:30pm, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Then, around 4:30pm, a nine-year-old boy was struck by a car on Depot Street, suffering significant injuries to his legs and a laceration to his head. He was flown to A.I. DuPont hospital, where he remains in stable condition.More
Two separate crashes in Georgetown Saturday involved children on bicycles. A three-year-old boy was struck by a Honda CRV on East Pine Street around 1:30pm, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Then, around 4:30pm, a nine-year-old boy was struck by a car on Depot Street, suffering significant injuries to his legs and a laceration to his head. He was flown to A.I. DuPont hospital, where he remains in stable condition.More
A death investigation is starting after a body was found floating in the Broadkill River just after noon Saturday. The man was removed from the river to confirm his identity and preform an autopsy. More as this story develops.More
A death investigation is starting after a body was found floating in the Broadkill River just after noon Saturday. The man was removed from the river to confirm his identity and preform an autopsy. More as this story develops.More