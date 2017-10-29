Suspected Drunk Driver Removes Son From Car

FRANKFORD, Del- Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a Frankford man for DUI and related charges after he crashed his vehicle into a pole and then fled the scene.

The incident happened around 4:55 p.m Saturday. Rolando O. Gutierez (AKA Carlos C. Sandoval), 53, was driving a 2006 Kia Sedona southbound on Pepper Road just south of Lazy Lagoon Road. Police say Gutierez lost control of the car in a moderate left curve and drove off the west side of the roadway where he struck a utility pole.

Gutierez removed his 7-year-old son from the vehicle and began walking along Pepper Road before being driven to house by a passing driver, according to police.

Gutierez was contacted by troopers at his home and taken into custody after a DUI investigation ensued. EMS were called to the home to check on his 7-year-old son, who was determined not to be properly restrained in the van, and he was transported to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland where he was treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Rolando Gutierez was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol, second-degree vehicular assault, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to report a collision resulting in injury, and various other traffic-related offenses.