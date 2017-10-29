Georgetown Man Arrested for DUI After Crash with Ambulance

Seaford, De. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man for DUI after he crashed into an ambulance and fled from the scene.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m., Saturday, when numerous motorist reported a silver Scion driving erratically on Middleford Road in the city limits of Seaford.

Six minutes later, the driver of that same car side swiped the ambulance and it fled eastbound on Middleford Road. With the help from witnesses, police from the Seaford Police Department were able to catch up to the car as it turned left onto Cokesbury Road.

Anselmo Dionicio-Lopez, 26-year-old of Georgetown, was the driver. The officer said he smelled an odor of alcohol, and a DUI investigation ensued.

Dionicio-Lopez was then taken into custody and was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision, Driving without a Valid License, Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene, Expired Tags, Drinking While Driving, and several other traffic related offenses.

It was determined after being processed into Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) that he had given a false name of Miguel Chavez. He was additional charged with Criminal Impersonation. He was committed to SCI on $2,600.00 cash bail for all charges.