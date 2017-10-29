Georgetown Collisions Hit Children Cyclists

GEORGETOWN, Del - Georgetown Police responded to two car collisions involving children on bicycles, that happened on Saturday.

The first crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when a 3-year-old male was bicycling on the sidewalk of East Pine St. and entered onto East Pine St. southbound when he was struck by a 2015 Honda CRV, driven by a 67-year-old Georgetown woman, who was traveling westbound on East Pine St. The Honda stopped immediately after the collision and contacted 911. The 3-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The second collision happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday October 28, 2017 when a 9-year-old male was bicycling southbound on private property and entered onto Depot St. when he was struck by a 1998 GMC SUV, driven by a 50-year-old Georgetown man, who was traveling westbound on Depot St. The GMC stopped immediately after the collision and contacted 911. The 9-year-old male, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained significant injuries to his legs as well as a laceration to his head and was flown to A.I. Dupont Hospital and listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed in either case at this time.

Georgetown Police remind parents Delaware Law, children are required to wear a bicycle helmet until the age of eighteen. It is the responsibility of the parent or guardian to ensure that their child wears an “approved helmet” per State Law. Additionally, Georgetown Police encourage parents to properly supervise their child when permitting them to ride a bicycle.