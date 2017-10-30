Man Missing From Kent Co. Fishing Pier Found Dead

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Emergency personnel in Delaware say a man has been found dead after going missing from a fishing pier.



According to the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company, crews sent out a rescue boat around 5 am Sunday to help a 30-year-old man who went missing near the Port Mahon Fishing Pier.



Authorities say his body was found by a family member walking the shoreline.



The fire company said Kent County paramedics pulled the body from the water and turned it over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The victim wasn't immediately identified.



Delaware State Police are investigating.

Marine Units from Little Creek, Leipsic, and Bowers Fire Companies responded to the incident.