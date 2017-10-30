Spirit Ride Raises Awareness of 'Slow Down, Move Over' Law

SALISBURY, Md.- The Spirit Ride is designed to draw media attention to Move-Over laws and the needless sacrifices towmen and other first responders make in serving our communities everyday.

Apart from towmen, the law is designed to keep police officers, fire officials and EMS personnel safe, however, thia law is often ignored.

To raise awareness, officials teamed up with Auto Medic Towing & Repair, a local tow truck company in Fruitland.

Together, they are carrying a symbolic casket, all throughout the country, that represents the fallen first responders.

Every six days, officials say a tow truck operator is struck and killed by a car while they're on the job. In total, those workers make up roughly 60 percent of roadside worker fatalities each year.

Brandon South, a Tow Truck Operator with Auto Medic Towing and Repair, said "It needs to stop, and it starts here."

The procession began on Friday, it left from Salisbury, went through Fruitland and the casket will be taken to the next tow station in Smithfield Virginia.

A new tow company in Smithfield will continue to carry that symbolic casket to the next towing company, as it makes its way across the United States, hoping to catch the attention of drivers, and make a difference.