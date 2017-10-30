Chemours to Build Research Center at University of Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The Chemours Co., a specialty chemical company spunoff from the DuPont Co., says it plans to build a research and innovation facility on the University of Delaware campus.



Officials said Monday that the approximately $150 million project will establish an innovation partnership and talent development pipeline between Chemours and the university, while keeping 330 researcher and technician jobs in the Wilmington area.



Construction on the new 312,000-square-foot facility at UD's Science, Technology and Advanced Research, or STAR, campus is expected to begin this year and be completed by early 2020.

"The University of Delaware is excited to welcome Chemours to the STAR Campus, where we are creating a bold future of innovation for our state and region," said UD President Dennis Assanis. "Not only will the university's students and faculty benefit from this vibrant new research partnership, but, together, we will be making our entire economy stronger and more resilient for years to come."

Chemours, UD leadership, Gov. John Carney, federal elected officials, and other local and state officials will attend a formal groundbreaking event at the STAR Campus on Dec. 18.