University of Virginia Researching Hemp, Medical Marijuana - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

University of Virginia Researching Hemp, Medical Marijuana

Posted: 10/30/2017 09:45:00 -04:00 Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)- The University of Virginia is researching hemp and medical marijuana in collaboration with a plant biotechnology company.

Virginia biology professor Michael Timko says the research looks to renew the state as a leading producer of hemp and restore land depleted by tobacco and mining. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the first successful harvest of hemp plants was completed.

The harvest is one of several private-public partnerships conducting the research across the state. It comes after the first year of a three-year, $1.1 million sponsored research agreement between the university and 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group's website says it is a plant biotechnology company with subsidiaries that manufacture products including commercial tobacco products, potentially less harmful cigarettes and cannabis-based products for human health.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    10/30/2017 19:18:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:18:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:18:03 GMT
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore

  • Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    10/30/2017 19:16:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:16:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:27:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore

  • Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    10/30/2017 20:45:00 -04:002017-10-31 00:45:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:54:11 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices