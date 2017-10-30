University of Virginia Researching Hemp, Medical Marijuana

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)- The University of Virginia is researching hemp and medical marijuana in collaboration with a plant biotechnology company.



Virginia biology professor Michael Timko says the research looks to renew the state as a leading producer of hemp and restore land depleted by tobacco and mining. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the first successful harvest of hemp plants was completed.



The harvest is one of several private-public partnerships conducting the research across the state. It comes after the first year of a three-year, $1.1 million sponsored research agreement between the university and 22nd Century Group Inc.



22nd Century Group's website says it is a plant biotechnology company with subsidiaries that manufacture products including commercial tobacco products, potentially less harmful cigarettes and cannabis-based products for human health.

