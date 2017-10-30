Denton House Fire Causes $300,000 in Damages

The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot.More
Trunk or Treat events are growing across Delmarva and parents say it's becoming the safe alternative for their kids.
Erica Grubb is a mother of two who says times have changed. She thinks Trunk or Treating is going to be the new normal for her kids on Halloween.More
Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.More
