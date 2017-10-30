Denton House Fire Causes $300,000 in Damages - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Denton House Fire Causes $300,000 in Damages

Posted: 10/30/2017 11:41:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

DENTON, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Denton that caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, a passerby reported the fire at 27414 Greenwood Road a little after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. 

It took 40 firefighters from the Denton Volunteer Fire Department approximately 20 minutes to control the blaze, which started in a utility room in the back of the home, fire officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. 

There were no reported injuries. 

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    10/30/2017 19:18:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:18:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:18:03 GMT
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore

  • Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    10/30/2017 19:16:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:16:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:27:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore

  • Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    10/30/2017 20:45:00 -04:002017-10-31 00:45:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:54:11 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices