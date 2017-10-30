Denton House Fire Causes $300,000 in Damages

DENTON, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Denton that caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, a passerby reported the fire at 27414 Greenwood Road a little after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

It took 40 firefighters from the Denton Volunteer Fire Department approximately 20 minutes to control the blaze, which started in a utility room in the back of the home, fire officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.