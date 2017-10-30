Felton Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man after he led troopers on a pursuit throughout a Magnolia neighborhood.

Police say the incident occurred around noon on Friday, Oct. 27, when a trooper on patrol observed a vehicle with a registration tag that was lost or stolen.

The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, when the vehicle began southbound on Cherry Drive East within the neighborhood. The driver, 27-year-old Curtis L. Brown of Felton, then lost control and struck a mailbox in the 100 block of Apple Run and continued east before striking a tree and coming to a stop.

Police say Brown then got out of the vehicle and began running. The trooper followed in pursuit and deployed his divisional-issued Taser.

Further investigation showed the Ford F-150 that Brown was driving was reported stolen by the Milford Police Department.

Brown was arrested and taken to Troop 3 in Camden where he was charged with the following:

Disregarding a police officer signal.

Receiving stolen property over $1500.

Resisting Arrest

Driving while suspended or revoked

Possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana related.

Brown was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $4,555 secured bond.