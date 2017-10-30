Record Number of Democratic Women Running for Virginia House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Record Number of Democratic Women Running for Virginia House

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Democratic Party of Virginia says it has 43 women running for the House of Delegates this year, more than ever before.

Nine Republican women and one independent are also on the ballots Tuesday, which could bring a number of Election Day firsts.

Kathy Tran, a Democratic contender for an open northern Virginia seat, could be the first Asian-American woman elected to the House. She's running against Republican Lolita Mancheno-Smoak, who along with two Democratic candidates - Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala - could be the first Latina members of the House.

And former journalist Danica Roem is making a bid to become the state's first transgender delegate.

Altogether, it's an election that could make Virginia's lower chamber more accurately reflect the population it represents.

