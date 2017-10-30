Maryland State Police Warn of Phone Scam

MARYLAND- Maryland State Police are warning people about a reported telephone scam in which the caller cloned a state police number for a recording call offering credit card services.

A woman from Baltimore County called police Monday afternoon and reported she had received a call from 410-653-4241 with the caller I.D. reading, "Maryland State Government." That number is used by Maryland State Police Office of Media Communications. However, when she answered the call, it was a recording offering credit card services.

Maryland State Police say they have no connection to any credit card company and would not solicit such information or services over the phone.

Anyone who receives this sort of phone call should hang up and contact their local state police barrack.