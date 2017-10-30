Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot.

Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn Sheppard and Chiffon Rogers, who are married, said their business was unfairly associated with two people being shot in the leg near the club on Oct. 15. Police said in a news release that five to six shots were reported in the area of the parking lot about 1:45 a.m. and both men were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

But police said on Monday that shell casings were found in a property adjacent to the club and Sheppard insists the nightclub, which he said was hosting a private party on Oct. 15, was not connected to the shooting and claims the gunman had actually been ejected from the club prior to the shooting.

"I know it's hard but a lot of people reflect on the building but the building doesn't make people do what they do," said Sheppard.

Both Sheppard and Rogers said a robbery on Oct. 27 in the Allure parking lot, an event police said involved a handgun being stolen from the victim, was also not indicative of how safe the club actually is. The pair said the club employs armed security personnel and checks all guests before they are allowed into the building.

But M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman, defended the description of events as written in the news release about the shooting and said he saying the victims told police they were shot at Allure and the nightclub was the only business open at the time, and it had been for several hours.

"Common sense prevails there and essentially says they were patrons of this business, it happened, as a result of that business being open at that time of night," he said.

Rogers said she felt the description of events by police about the shooting had painted a picture that the business was unsafe, despite the fact that no shots were fired inside the club. An Oct. 25 post Allure Nightclub's Facebook page that read "Please do not give Dover PD the satification (sic) they seek.

"I think it's unfair to associate Allure with their behaviors on the outside because these behaviors go on at any bar," she said.

Rogers and Sheppard said they had met with Dover Police Chief Marvin Mailey and Mayor Robin Christiansen to talk about the issue and hope they can put the recent incidents around their property behind them.