Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.

Ocean Pines Police Chief, David Massey, explained that since the main road that runs through the town has cars moving at relatively high speeds, it's better to stay away.

"We don't want a child to get hit by a car. So that's why our association has discouraged it for years," Massey said.

This discouraging of trick or treating has been going on for the past several years. In fact one woman, Joan Grim, who lives in town said her late husband always bought candy though no one ever showed.

"We never got trick or treaters. And he [my husband] used to put on the lights, hoping they would come. I think he was only justifying buying the candy because no one ever came," Grim said.

Other in town agree with the police's decision to advise trick or treaters to head to another area if they want to participate in the traditional Halloween door to door festivities.

"I think that's a pretty good idea, given the fact there's no sidewalks or street lamps," Ocean Pines resident, Dennis Faber, said.

But even though some agree with the no trick or treat advisory, others said they'd much rather be able to go around their own neighborhood instead of drive to a different one.



"It would be more convenient of course to have it right in your backyard. Just put up some lamp posts and everyone should be good." Ocean Pines resident, Elaine Urban said.

The community did host an alternative to the lack of trick or treating this past weekend. The community center invited families to join in on a event that allowed kids to dress up and safely collect candy indoors.