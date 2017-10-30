Little Heaven Residents Want Lower Speed Limit on Bowers Beach Road

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del.- Some residents of Little Heaven, a small community north of Frederica, say they want to see a lower speed limit on a stretch of Bowers Beach Road that passes by many homes.

Norma Littleton, a longtime Little Heaven resident, said the 50 miles per hour speed limit along the road is too high and drivers frequently surpass that threshold, despite the fact that homes are located on either side of it.

"I'm a target every day for trying to get my mail and the people are not in the lines. They're constantly driving outside of the lines," she said.

A Delaware State Police spokesman noted Little Heaven is located near a major intersection project on State Route 1 and troopers are frequently in that area to enforce traffic laws.

Greg Layton, a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation in Kent County, said the agency could look into the issue following a formal complaint.