Little Heaven Residents Want Lower Speed Limit on Bowers Beach R - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Little Heaven Residents Want Lower Speed Limit on Bowers Beach Road

Posted: 10/30/2017 19:39:00 -04:00 Updated:

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del.- Some residents of Little Heaven, a small community north of Frederica, say they want to see a lower speed limit on a stretch of Bowers Beach Road that passes by many homes.

Norma Littleton, a longtime Little Heaven resident, said the 50 miles per hour speed limit along the road is too high and drivers frequently surpass that threshold, despite the fact that homes are located on either side of it.

"I'm a target every day for trying to get my mail and the people are not in the lines. They're constantly driving outside of the lines," she said.

A Delaware State Police spokesman noted Little Heaven is located near a major intersection project on State Route 1 and troopers are frequently in that area to enforce traffic laws.

Greg Layton, a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Transportation in Kent County, said the agency could look into the issue following a formal complaint. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    10/30/2017 19:18:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:18:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:18:03 GMT
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore

  • Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    10/30/2017 19:16:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:16:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:27:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore

  • Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    10/30/2017 20:45:00 -04:002017-10-31 00:45:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:54:11 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices