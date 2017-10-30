Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.

According to reports, Delaware State Police responded to Mill Park Drive at around 9:44 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center. Police said a 39-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso was transported to an area hospital by a personal car. Police said the victim was admitted and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. WBOC will update you as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Truitt at 302-752-3813 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-TIP-3333.