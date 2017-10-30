Magnolia Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Home Burglaries

MAGNOLIA, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested a Magnolia man in connection to a string of burglaries that happened over the past two months.

According to Delaware State Police, Robert E. Johnson, 30 of Magnolia, was arrested on a total of 26 felony and misdemeanor criminal charges after an investigation that connected Johnson to several home burglaries through physical evidence and the recovery of stolen property.

Police said the burglaries occurred in the area of Walnut Shade Road during the months of September to October 2017.

Johnson was arraigned at Kent County Court of Common Pleas and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $39,200 secured bond, police said.