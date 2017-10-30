Trunk or Treat Takes Over As Halloween Norm

SALISBURY, Md.- Trunk or Treat events are growing across Delmarva and parents say it's becoming the safe alternative for their kids.

Erica Grubb is a mother of two who says times have changed. She thinks Trunk or Treating is going to be the new normal for her kids on Halloween.

"Back when I was a child you go door-to-door and that was fun, you know?" Grubb said. "But now I feel like because things have just changed so much that this is trick or treating."

She says it's less work as a parent when the kids are all in one space. It makes her worry less about her kids being in danger.

"I feel like when you come to a place like this you can back away a little bit, let the kids do their thing. Whereas door-to-door I kind of walk up with them, go up to the door with them, so it's more work on my half," Grubb said.

But parents like Keith Fisher say it still doesn't stop his son from wanting to participate in both nights of fun.

"I don't think we're gonna get away with not being able to," Fisher said. "Yes, we'll definitely be trick or treating tomorrow. It's now a weekly event instead of a one night thing."

Fisher says as a parent, you'll always worry about your kids, but things will happen no matter what you do to protect them.

"I think there's always been that, those type of people out there that no matter what you do or how safe you think you are, there's always something that could happen," Fisher said.

Although parents have safety concerns when it comes to neighborhood trick or treating, most still say they're sticking to the traditional door-to-door experience in Salisbury.