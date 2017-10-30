Trunk or Treat Takes Over As Halloween Norm - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trunk or Treat Takes Over As Halloween Norm

Posted: 10/30/2017 22:32:00 -04:00 Updated:
Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, Md.- Trunk or Treat events are growing across Delmarva and parents say it's becoming the safe alternative for their kids. 

Erica Grubb is a mother of two who says times have changed.  She thinks Trunk or Treating is going to be the new normal for her kids on Halloween. 

"Back when I was a child you go door-to-door and that was fun, you know?" Grubb said.  "But now I feel like because things have just changed so much that this is trick or treating."

She says it's less work as a parent when the kids are all in one space.  It makes her worry less about her kids being in danger. 

"I feel like when you come to a place like this you can back away a little bit, let the kids do their thing.  Whereas door-to-door I kind of walk up with them, go up to the door with them, so it's more work on my half,"  Grubb said. 

But parents like Keith Fisher say it still doesn't stop his son from wanting to participate in both nights of fun. 

"I don't think we're gonna get away with not being able to,"  Fisher said. "Yes, we'll definitely be trick or treating tomorrow.  It's now a weekly event instead of a one night thing."

Fisher says as a parent, you'll always worry about your kids, but things will happen no matter what you do to protect them.

"I think there's always been that, those type of people out there that no matter what you do or how safe you think you are, there's always something that could happen,"  Fisher said. 

Although parents have safety concerns when it comes to neighborhood trick or treating, most still say they're sticking to the traditional door-to-door experience in Salisbury. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    10/30/2017 19:18:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:18:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:18:03 GMT
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore

  • Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    10/30/2017 19:16:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:16:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:27:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore

  • Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    10/30/2017 20:45:00 -04:002017-10-31 00:45:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:54:11 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices