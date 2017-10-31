Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Bust; 2 Cambridge Men Arrested

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland State Police in Somerset County arrested two Cambridge men after troopers found heroin and a handgun during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Police said a trooper pulled over the driver, James Sang Nguyen, 19, and the passenger, Javar Lamonte Camper, 18, after they were found speeding southbound on Route 13 and Peggy Neck Road near Princess Anne just before 1 a.m.

Police said both men appeared to be very nervous, and a trooper called for backup to assist in the stop. While waiting for more troopers to arrive, police said that is when Camper threw a small white bundle out of the window.

A subsequent search of the car and the men found $1,268 in cash and a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun, as well as the 100 doses of heroin thrown from the car, police said.

Nguyen and Camper were taken to the Somerset County Commissioner’s Office and held without bond, according to MSP.