MSP Seizes Heroin and a Handgun; Two Cambridge Men Arrested - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Bust; 2 Cambridge Men Arrested

Posted: 10/31/2017 00:02:00 -04:00 Updated:
Courtesy of Maryland State Police Courtesy of Maryland State Police

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland State Police in Somerset County arrested two Cambridge men after troopers found heroin and a handgun during a traffic stop early Monday morning. 

Police said a trooper pulled over the driver, James Sang Nguyen, 19, and the passenger, Javar Lamonte Camper, 18, after they were found speeding southbound on Route 13 and Peggy Neck Road near Princess Anne just before 1 a.m.

Police said both men appeared to be very nervous, and a trooper called for backup to assist in the stop. While waiting for more troopers to arrive, police said that is when Camper threw a small white bundle out of the window. 

A subsequent search of the car and the men found $1,268 in cash and a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun, as well as the 100 doses of heroin thrown from the car, police said. 

Nguyen and Camper were taken to the Somerset County Commissioner’s Office and held without bond, according to MSP.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    Ocean Pines Police Advise Against Trick-or-Treating

    10/30/2017 19:18:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:18:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:18:03 GMT
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore
    Ocean Pines, Md.- Police in Ocean Pines are advising against trick or treating. The main reason is for safety. Since the community doesn't have any sidewalks or street lamps, it's too dangerous to walk around at night.Ocean Pines Police Chief, David MassMore

  • Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    Owners of Dover Nightclub Seek to Distance Business from Recent Crimes

    10/30/2017 19:16:00 -04:002017-10-30 23:16:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:27:50 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot. Allure Nightclub co-owners Shawn ShepMore

  • Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    Police Investigating Shooting in Bridgeville

    10/30/2017 20:45:00 -04:002017-10-31 00:45:00 GMT
    Monday, October 30 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:54:11 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
    Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices