Troopers Seeking Help in Locating Bridgeville Woman

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say they are seeking the public's help in finding a woman connected to a domestic-related assault.

According to police, 32-year-old Shantae Cannon, of Bridgeville, is wanted for assault and possession of a deadly weapon after she was involved in a domestic=related assault that occurred in the 25000 block of Haven Drive in Seaford. The incident happened Saturday, Oct. 28, at around 11:40 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective McCabe at 302-752-3798, or if Cannon is observed in public, to contact the Sussex Communication Center at 302-855-2980. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.