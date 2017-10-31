WBOC, Inc. is seeking a motivated individual to fill an IT Technician position.

Job Summary:

This position supports the Information Technology systems and telecommunications network for Draper Holdings and its subsidiaries, including the development, support and maintenance of hardware and software, phone systems, office equipment, as well as video and backup servers. The position ensures data integrity and security for all networks and systems.

Skills:

Applicants must have strong working knowledge of hardware and software products including windows server, Linux, Mac OSX, desktops, laptops, printers, layer 2/3 switches, IP routers, firewalls, VoIP, etc.

Must have effective people and project management skills, be able to work effectively as part of a team or individually with little supervision and instruction, as well as a keen ability for handling multiple priorities and projects timely, effectively and with little supervision.

Eligibility Requirements:

• Must be able to speak in a clear and understandable manner and write legibly using the English language

• Must be able to be on call 24/7.

• Must have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record.

Education and Experience:

• Requires a bachelor's degree in an information technology field of study and/or 3 to 5 years prior experience in

information technology, preferably in managing a server based network and operating systems.

Physical Demands, Work Conditions and Environment:

• Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds on an occasional basis.

Send cover letter and resume to:

Human Resources

WBOC-TV

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

Or gregg@wboc.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"