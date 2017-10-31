Heroin Dealer Arrested in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has arrested a heroin dealer in the Village of Westover on Monday.

According to police, 27-year-old Trenton Holmes, Jr. was arrested on drug charges following an investigation into illegal drug sales at his home in the 400 block of Charring Cross Drive.

Police found 702 bags of heroin in his home.

He was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $25,000 secured bond and a violation of probation.