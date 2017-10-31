Georgetown Police Search for Burglary Suspect

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police have attained warrants for a woman accused of multiple burglaries that occurred between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

According to police, officers investigated burglaries of cars and houses near the 400 block of Carolyn Street, as well as at a shopping center parking lot south of College Park Lane.

Maria Gravenor, 27, of Laurel is wanted for four counts of burglary third degree, two counts of theft under $1,500 and two counts of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gravenor is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.