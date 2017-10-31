New Berlin Public Library Hopes to Book Community Support - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Berlin Public Library Hopes to Book Community Support

Posted: 10/31/2017 17:01:00 -04:00 Updated:
Rendering of new Berlin Public Library. (Photo courtesy Worcester County Library) Rendering of new Berlin Public Library. (Photo courtesy Worcester County Library)

BERLIN, Md. - As construction continues on the new Berlin Library, a non-profit group that supports the library is looking to add members and raise funds ahead of the building opening its doors this spring.

Berlin Library Manager Alice Paterra said the town has outgrown the current building.

She said the new building will be four times bigger, which will allow the library to offer more services to the community.

"For instance, our teen area will be five times the size of the one we have now. There will be more computers and more space for people to bring their laptops or personal devices," said Paterra. 

But a bigger building means it needs to be filled with extra amenities, things like furniture, lighting, and equipment.

Those are items Paterra says are not fully funded by the town, county, or state.

That's why non-profit Friends of the Berlin Library is looking to add some more members to its circle.

"Every year we have a membership drive, so those fees go for direct spending to whatever [the branch manager] requests, whether it's the television or an audio cabinet crafts or ice cream," said Harriett Creter, president of Friends of the Berlin Library.

The non-profit is also hosting several fundraisers to raise money.

To learn more about how to join Friends of the Berlin Library or support the new building, you can visit the Berlin Library website or contact the library.

Construction on the new Berlin Library is expected to be complete by June. 

The new Berlin Library is located on Harrison Avenue, just behind its current location. 

Creter said once the library is moved into its new home, the old building will be used by the fire department.

